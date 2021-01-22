Zimmerli Announces 2021 Virtual Programs

The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers has announced virtual programs for the new year while the museum building remains closed to the public and in-person events are suspended until further notice.

The free film series The History of Russian Design continues on Thursdays throughout January. Each 20-minute episode on Zoom is followed by a live Q&A with Julia Tulovsky, Curator of Russian and Soviet Nonconformist Art at the Zimmerli, and Alexandra Sankova, Director of the Moscow Design Museum, the co-curators of the Zimmerli exhibition Everyday Soviet: Soviet Industrial Design and Nonconformist Art (1959-1989), which is now a virtual exhibition on Zimmerli at Home. Learn more and register here.

The Zimmerli Art Museum and Rutgers Club invite their members to A Feast for the Eyes, an exclusive virtual event inspired by artwork in the museum collections, on January 27. Enjoy a tour of food and drink themed pieces led by Amanda Potter, the Zimmerli's curator of education and interpretation, and cocktail recipes mixed by Sebastian Nieto, Rutgers Club manager. Members of either organization are welcome to register at go.rutgers.edu/feast. Interested in becoming a Zimmerli member? Learn more here.

Express your creativity and fight off cabin fever with Saturday Sparks Adult Art Workshops. Tom Rutledge returns with watercolors on January 30 and April 17 (each session has a different theme), and Wes Sherman introduces a New Medium, oil pastels, on March 13. Each workshop costs $30; discounts are available for Zimmerli members or multiple sessions. No experience is necessary, but seating is limited. Visit go.rutgers.edu/artclasses for details and to register.

The Zimmerli, Windows of Understanding, and Rutgers Global present Art After Hours on February 2. The Zoom program focuses on a listening session of "The Moral Responsibility of the Artist," James Baldwin's speech at the University of Chicago in 1963. It is followed by a panel of brief personal reflections from Mason Gross School of the Arts faculty members about the intersections of their art and social practice, as well as a live Q&A. Featured speakers include: Frederick Curry, Marc Handelman, Heather Hart, Marshall Jones, and Jo-El Lopez. Find details on Zimmerli at Home Virtual Events and view recordings of previous events on Videos. The program is part of this year's Windows of Understanding public art project, now in its fourth year of pairing artists with organizations to bring attention to positive strides being made by local social justice initiatives. Works are on view at venues throughout New Brunswick, Highland Park, and Metuchen through February 28.

Two of the Zimmerli's favorite interactive art-making experiences for families and young artists resume on Zoom this winter and spring. Art Together, which offers free family art activities, meets on February 6, March 6, April 3, and May 1. Register up to the program start time at go.rutgers.edu/arttogether. Recordings of previous meetings are posted on Zimmerli at Home. The next session of Art Adventures begins February 16 and meets virtually over eight Tuesdays. Open to artists of all skill levels between the ages of 7 and 14, these afterschool classes explore a variety of mediums and methods. For details and registration, visit go.rutgers.edu/artadventures.

This spring, the Zimmerli partners with Sisterwork, a New Brunswick start-up committed to addressing intergenerational poverty in New Jersey, for the new series BLOOM: Explore Growth and Self-Expression Through Art. Sessions are free and open to the public, who are invited to participate in any or all of the workshops, which take place on February 13, March 13, and April 10. Each session invites participants to engage with artwork in the Zimmerli's collections through mindfulness, movement, and community narratives. Registration is not required. Workshops are conducted with both English and Spanish instruction. Please visit Zimmerli at Home Virtual Events for details and Zoom information.

Find even more ways to experience the museum on Zimmerli at Home - wherever you are, whenever you want! Explore eMuseum, Make Art at Home, Art + Music, Virtual Backgrounds, Online Exhibitions, Artist Interviews, Virtual Events, Staff Favorites, and Videos, including recordings of events you may have missed live.

The Zimmerli Art Museum remains closed to the public and in-person programs are suspended until further notice. News regarding operations will be posted on the museum's home page. For Rutgers updates, please visit Universitywide COVID-19 Information.