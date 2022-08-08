YYNOT, A Rush Tribute Band and Michael Franzese - A Mob Story, Take The Superstar Theater Stage This Fall

Resorts Casino Hotel has show-stopping entertainment lined up this fall inside the Superstar Theater. YYNOT, a tribute to Rush, will make "Time Stand Still" while covering all the hits from the iconic rock 'n roll band on Friday, October 14. Michael Franzese -- A Mob Story, lets you get up close and personal with the legendary crime boss on Saturday, November 19. Tickets for both shows are on sale now, and can be purchased through Resortsac.com and on Ticketmaster.com.

YYNOT, a Tribute to Rush

Friday, October 14 | 9:00pm | Superstar Theater

Ticket Prices: $45, $35, and $25 | Ticketmaster

YYNOT, a Rush tribute band, is made up of award-winning performers featuring guitarist/songwriter/producer Billy Alexander and Florida based virtuoso bassist Tim Starace. In 2015, Alexander approached Starace about forming an online collaboration after seeing him post videos of his mind-blowing and accurate Rush bass covers.

With the addition of drummer Mike Hetzel and vocalist Patty Pershayla, YYNOT delivers "note for note" vintage Rush covers in both their live shows and records while adding their own swagger to the mix.

Michael Franzese, a Mob Story

Saturday, November 19 | 8:00pm | Superstar Theater

Ticket Prices: $160, $100, $80, $60, and $45 | Ticketmaster

Michael Franzese is a former "made man" and a Capo for New York's Columbo crime family. His true story has been aired with regularity on both the History Channel and National Geographic. His weekly YouTube show has over 4.6 million views per month worldwide and to many of his fans, he's considered the "Dr. Phil" of organized crime.

By the age of 35 "Fortune Magazine" listed him as number 18 on its list of the Fifty Most Wealthy and Powerful Mafia Bosses. At the height of his career, he was personally making 1 million dollars a week. In 1986 he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on conspiracy charges and ultimately released in 1994.

How does a Capo, for one of the nation's largest crime families, gross 8 million dollars a week, make over one billion dollars for the mob in a relatively short time, and leave the life and live without being in witness protection? Time Magazine says it best, "It's the 1st time a high-ranking member of the Mafia publicly walked away from his past!" During Michael's 60 -70 minutes on stage, you'll get answers to all those questions and more. He ends his show with a Q & A session with responses that are incredibly revealing and the truth about mafia life!

Special VIP tickets are available for a meet & greet with Michael backstage after the show which includes a personally autographed copy of his book "Mafia Democracy." A video link of Michael's true mafia story can be viewed on his web page and at ResortsAC.com.