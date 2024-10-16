YOUR NAME MEANS DREAM Comes to New Jersey Repertory Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) will continue its 27th Season with a presentation of Your Name Means Dream, written and directed by Academy Award-nominated José Rivera. This production will star Sara Koviak (New York: The Hours are Feminine) and Anne O’ Sullivan (Broadway: Blythe Spirit), who both originated these roles when it debuted at the Contemporary American Theater Festival in 2023. It will begin performances on October 31, with its opening night on November 2, and run through November 24, 2024.

Aislin is getting older and suffers the inevitable indignities of being human — and hates technology. Stacy, her caregiver, is perfectly toned, doesn’t age, and is utterly in control — because she’s an AI robot. And there’s a new algorithm out there called AOS or Approximation of Soul. Does Stacy have it? José Rivera examines how we live, die, and form our sense of self in a world that’s increasingly saturated with technology.

“We are thrilled to present Your Name Means Dream, a deeply thought-provoking and timely piece by the visionary José Rivera. This play beautifully explores the complex intersections of humanity and technology and challenges us to reflect on what it truly means to have a soul in an increasingly digital world. We are excited to share this compelling story with our audiences as part of our commitment to presenting bold, innovative works that spark conversation and thought.” Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJ Rep

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, assistant lighting designer is Janey Huber, the production stage manager is Kristin Pfeifer and assistant stage manager is Lauren Capp.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJRep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. Your Name Means Dream will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.

Comments