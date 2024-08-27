YACHT ROCK GOLD EXPERIENCE Will Perform in Ewing in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yacht Rock Gold Experience brings fan favorite hits from the late 1970s to early 1980s. Bucks County Playhouse is launching a Community Arts Series — where the Playhouse brings arts programming into performance venues throughout the region. Yacht Rock Gold Experience is the first performance in the series. This concert will be presented at Villa Victoria Academy, 376 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing Township, NJ on November 2, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact the box office at 215.862.2121.

Yacht Rock Gold Experience, features four lead singers, delivering incredible harmonies, accompanied by a five-piece rhythm section highlighting such artists as the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Little River Band, Ambrosia, Boz Scaggs and many more.

Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $45; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.





