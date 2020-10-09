World Premiere of CONSCIENCE by Joe DiPietro Returns for Limited Virtual Production, October 27- 30

The original cast of Joe DiPietro's Conscience will come together again for a virtual version of the play with George Street Playhouse this October.

The original cast of Joe DiPietro's Conscience will come together again for a virtual version of the play with George Street Playhouse this October. Due to the shutdown of theaters throughout the state in March, the world-premiere of the production was canceled just days after it opened.

"We are thrilled to bring this timely play to a virtual stage for our patrons," said Artistic Director David Saint, who also directed the production. "Our audiences tell us they are eagerly anticipating a return to the theater, so what better way than to bring back this powerful production, using technology that allows patrons to watch from the comfort and safety of their homes."

The production will reunite the original cast - Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy's researcher and later his wife.

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her "Declaration of Conscience'' in a historic moment of political courage. This sharply written new play by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro takes you behind the scenes of 1950s Washington in the days leading up to and following the singular speech that rattled McCarthyism, Congress, and the nation itself.

The New York Times called Conscience "a timely boxing match of a history play" and referred to Harriet Harris' portrayal of Margaret Chase Smith as "a dry-witted hero with the rare courage to take on a lying bully who is sowing chaos, ruining reputations and threatening the very fabric of the nation."

Harris is a Tony Award-winning actress (Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie) and appeared on television's popular programs Frasier and Desperate Housewives. Sellars appeared in Netflix's House of Cards and Luke Cage. Mark Junek was seen in The Hairy Ape at the Armory and GSPs American Son, and Cathryn Wake appeared on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

The performance will be available for a limited run from October 27 thru October 30th. A donation of $25 is suggested. Donations of $5 and above are appreciated and will support George Street Playhouse's mainstage and virtual programming.

Digital tickets go on sale Friday, October 9th, and can be secured at www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

