Willy Chirino And Leoni Torres To Perform Live At NJPAC, December 12

Willy Chirino brings his unique Miami Sound to NJPAC that he's shared with the world for more than forty years with over thirty albums and dozens of unforgettable songs.

Sep. 27, 2022  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Winner and Salsa/Merengue sensations Willy Chirino with special guest Leoni Torres for an epic salsa concert in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, December 12, 2022, at 8:00 PM. Willy and Leoni recently collaborated on the heartfelt song "Para Mi Viejo," They'll join forces to perform the powerful live on the NJPAC stage.

Willy Chirino recorded his first album in 1974. Since then, he has recorded over 20 albums, several of which have attained platinum and gold status. In 2006, his album "Son del Alma" won a Grammy for Best Salsa/Merengue Album. He celebrated his 35th anniversary in music with his latest released album, "Willy Chirino Live-35th Anniversary" ("Willy Chirino En Vivo-35 Aniversario"), a CD/DVD combo of the concert. This album brought him his first Grammy nomination for Best Salsa Album in 2007.

Cuban singer, Composer and Producer Leoni Torres celebrates a three-decade-long career. Leoni has five albums to his credit and is an iconic figure in the Cuban music industry. Last year, Leoni Torres was nominated for his first Latin GRAMMY for the album Alma Cubana, and he released his newest album Canten this spring.

Tickets to see Willy Chirino and Leoni Torres go on-sale Wednesday, September 28, at 10 AM and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


