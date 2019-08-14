Wilde's AN IDEAL HUSBAND To Open ActorsNET's 24th Season

ActorsNET launches its 24th season in September with Oscar Wilde's comedy, An Ideal Husband -- adapted and updated by director Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and Charlotte Kirkby.

"Wilde's satirical masterpiece of blackmail and political corruption in late 19th century London has been moved effortlessly into Washington, D.C.'s world of politics and scandal during the 1960s," Director Rubins-Topoleski said. "And we've assembled an incredible cast to bring this work to life on our Heritage Center Theatre stage."

Nicholas Pecht and Allison Deratzian costar in this updated comedy. Pecht is the "ideal husband," Robert Chiltern -- a respected politician whose great future is threatened by a potentially career-wrecking secret. Ms. Deratzian plays his idealistic wife, Gertrude, whose love is severely challenged when she learns his secret.

Costarring are Tristan Takacs and Cat Miller. Takacs portrays rich, witty Arthur Goring -- a close friend and advisor of the couple, while Ms. Miller is Mrs. Cheveley -- the beautiful blackmailer with proof of Chiltern's dark past.

Featured supporting players are (alphabetically) Laurie Hardy, Charlotte Kirkby, Greg Kopcho, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, Joseph Ryan and Joy Woffindin.

The new adaptation is produced by Charlotte Kirkby and Hayley Rubins-Topoleski. Em Ricciardi stage manages. Costume design is by Theresa Vassallo. Lighting design is by Andrena Wishnie.

An Ideal Husband performs weekends September 13 - 29 at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, Pennsylvania; near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), students (high school/college) and WHYY members and $10 for children.

For reservations or information, call the nonprofit ActorsNET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. The Company's website is www.actorsnetbucks.org. Social networking includes Facebook page -- "ActorsNET, AKA Actors' NET of Bucks County" -- and Twitter name @actorsnet.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You