SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ will conclude their 96th Season with the 10-time Tony nominated musical Something Rotten, a hilarious parody of the theater world, from Shakespeare to modern musicals.

It has a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, with a score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, directed by Camille Di Lorenzo of West Orange, under the musical direction of Jack Bender of Jersey City with choreography by Amy Calzone of Succasunna.

Something Rotten is running weekends from May 17th to June 2nd, 2024.

Something Rotten tells the story of the Bottom brothers, Nick, played by Scott Baird of Rockaway and Nigel played by Zack Mazouat of West Orange trying to find success by writing plays, but are outshined by the rock-star playwright of the Renaissance, William Shakespeare played by Kevin Cluff of Union. Desperate to find success Nick gets help from a soothsayer, played by David Simon of Berkeley Heights for the next big hit. Lindsay Braverman Cilento of Dunellen as Bea and Danielle Pennisi as Portia of Cedar Grove play the brothers' love interests. Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over the top characters, including Joe Elefante of Pompton Plains as Brother Jeremiah. Rounding out the cast is a talented group of singers and dancers from Morris, Passaic, Essex, Sussex and Hudson counties.

