Avery Sunshine and Eric Roberson Come to Caesar's Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience an evening of soul like never before with two of the greatest vocalists, Avery Sunshine and Eric Roberson are set to perform at Caesar’s, as part of the North to Shore Festival presented by Prudential on Friday, June 21 at 8PM.



Avery Sunshine, a phenomenal singer taking no detours in creating melodious music for the masses, sound is uplifting, vibrant, and exactly as her namesake suggests, full of sunshine. She brings people together through her riveting stage performances, candid and often humorous stage banter, and optimistic anthems about love and life. Born Denise White in Chester, Pennsylvania, her roots are firmly grounded in the church. Avery, along with her Grammy award winning, creative life partner, Dana “BigDane” Johnson; the singer, pianist and composer has created a remarkable and unforgettable sound.



Amongst Avery’s award acknowledgements are nominations for both the Soul Train Award and BET Centric Award. From numerous sold-out shows and career milestones that include a UK tour opening for the late B.B. King, a performance on The Jools Holland Show and four Hot Adult R&B top 20 Billboard hits, as an endorsed artist with the Yamaha Entertainment family, she was invited multiple times to perform for and by the late Ms. Aretha Franklin.



Also performing at Caesar’s, is Grammy winner Eric Roberson who will share his great talent and will put on a spectacular performance. Eric continues to break boundaries as an independent artist in an industry dominated by major labels, manufactured sounds, and mainstream radio. He is described as the original pioneer of the independent movement in R&B/Soul music. Eric has achieved significant milestones in his career, from being a successful songwriter and producer for notable artists such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green, and many others, to headlining sold-out tours across the country. Eric is celebrating over twenty years as an independent artist. His creation of “Honest Music” has afforded him artistic freedom that isn’t typically offered in the mainstream music industry. Throughout 2021, Eric will share his creative thought process and the work he’s done on his last 13 solo albums. “I was more than willing to take less to enjoy my passion. I was fortunate



Tickets to see Avery Sunshine and Eric Roberson are on sale now www.northtoshore.com or Ticketmaster.com

Comments