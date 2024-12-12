Video: SMALL Is Coming to George Street Playhouse In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a preview of George Street Playhouse's Small.

The Penguin Rep Theatre production by Robert Montano will be directed by Jessi D. Hill. It will run from January 14 through February 2.

From the racetrack to the stage, Robert Montano shares his extraordinary true story of resilience and reinvention through the highs and lows of an unconventional life. Once a jockey grappling with the pressures and struggle to stay “SMALL,” Montano overcame immense odds to pursue a new passion: professional dance.

With Rocky-like determination, Montano’s award-nominated performance and highly entertaining coming-of-age journey is about a boy transforming into a man by following his heart...and his feet.

Comments