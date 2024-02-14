Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Dreamgirls Costume Shop For McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center is presenting the Tony Award-winning, Motown-infused musical, Dreamgirls, in co-production with Goodspeed Musicals. In an all-new video, go behind the scenes of the costumes for the production.

Helmed by Jeff Award-winning director Lili-Anne Brown, the production will run March 6-24, 2024 in the Matthews Theatre.

The six-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-winning Dreamgirls followed a path from long-running hit on Broadway, to London's West End, to a movie musical starring Beyoncé. In it, a 1960s Motown girl group catches their big break in an amateur competition and rises from obscurity to superstardom.

With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this smash hit sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance and features the unforgettable chart-topping hits, “And I am Telling You I'm Not Going” and “One Night Only.” Tickets are on sale now.



