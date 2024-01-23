Video: Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Watch the conversation below.
POPULAR
MPAC COO Ed Kirchdoerffer is joined by Dena Blizzard to discuss Dena Blizzard's I Love You Get Away From Me coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center February 22, 2024!
Dena Blizzard’s new show is a three-generation multi-media comedy show about finding the funny in life’s transitions, with Dena’s son, Dean, and her mom, Diana, live onstage. Whether it’s becoming a widow at 75, empty nesting and divorcing at 50, or trying to act like a grown-up at 23….there’s plenty to laugh (or cry) about.
I Love You, Get Away from Me is perfect for anyone starting over, going through some stuff or just wants everyone to GET AWAY FROM HER!
Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. We are located at 100 South Street in Morristown, NJ 07960.
Videos
Recommended For You