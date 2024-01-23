Video: Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center

MPAC COO Ed Kirchdoerffer is joined by Dena Blizzard to discuss Dena Blizzard's I Love You Get Away From Me coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center February 22, 2024!

Dena Blizzard’s new show is a three-generation multi-media comedy show about finding the funny in life’s transitions, with Dena’s son, Dean, and her mom, Diana, live onstage. Whether it’s becoming a widow at 75, empty nesting and divorcing at 50, or trying to act like a grown-up at 23….there’s plenty to laugh (or cry) about.

I Love You, Get Away from Me is perfect for anyone starting over, going through some stuff or just wants everyone to GET AWAY FROM HER!

