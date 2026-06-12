Video: 'Dance at the Gym' from WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse
The clip captures one of the musical's most kinetic ensemble sequences from the current Paper Mill staging.
A new performance clip from Paper Mill Playhouse's current production of WEST SIDE STORY features the full cast in 'Dance at the Gym,' one of the musical's most physically demanding ensemble numbers. The video, posted by the Playhouse, offers a close look at the company in one of the show's pivotal early scenes, where the Jets and the Sharks first collide on the dance floor.
WEST SIDE STORY transplants Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET into the tenement streets of 1950s New York City, where Tony and Maria fall into a desperate romance as rival gangs fight for control of the neighborhood. The score is by Leonard Bernstein, with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The production features the original choreography of Jerome Robbins.
The Paper Mill Playhouse staging, directed by Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, is the final production of the theatre's current season. It runs through June 28, 2026, at the Millburn, New Jersey venue.
BroadwayWorld has covered several clips from the production, including Mikaela Secada performing 'America' as Anita and Sarah-Anne Martinez leading 'I Feel Pretty' as Maria alongside several company members.
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