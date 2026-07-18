THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL To Be Presented By North Star Theater Company

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North Star Theater Company has announced that they will bring the colorful world of Bikini Bottom to the stage with Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical, running July 30 through August 2 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

When a volcano threatens to destroy Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends set out on an unforgettable adventure that celebrates courage, friendship, optimism, and the power of working together. Filled with spectacular music, imaginative storytelling, and colorful characters, the show is perfect for audiences of all ages.

The production is directed by Alexander McCully, with Elisa Schaffer serving as Music Director and Miranda Jane as Choreographer.

Leading the cast are Jake Remington as SpongeBob SquarePants, Luke Simmons as Patrick Star, Destiny Covert as Sandy Cheeks, Charlize Schaffer as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Amanda Hobaugh as Eugene H. Krabs, Emily Gogick as Pearl Krabs, Lillian Hope as Sheldon Plankton, Katie Colgan as Karen the Computer, Grace McEvoy as Mrs. Puff, Blair Lanza as the Mayor of Bikini Bottom, Aether Muth as Larry the Lobster, Michael Iudica as Perch Perkins, Jordan Perez as Patchy the Pirate, LilyAnne Zinsli as the French Narrator and Nathan Simmons as Old Man Jenkins. The Electric Skates are portrayed by Eliza Halteman, Leah Klimas, and Miranda Jane. The cast also includes Annabella Monte, Emma Platt, Kennedy Crane, Olivia Platt, and Sasha Fink as the Sardine Devotees; Liam Corrigan and Jason Cahill as Security Guards; and Koah Simpson and TJ Platt in the ensemble.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Families are also invited to a Meet & Greet with select characters on Saturday from 12:30–1:30 PM before the afternoon performance.

Performances will be held at Wallkill Valley Regional High School, 10 Grumm Road, Hamburg, NJ.

Tickets are $25 General Admission and $20 for Seniors, Students, and Military. Tickets may be purchased at northstar.ludus.com. For more information, visit northstartheater.org.

Based on the beloved animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical features a book by Kyle Jarrow and was conceived for the stage by Tina Landau. The Tony Award-winning musical boasts an extraordinary score featuring original songs by an eclectic roster of legendary artists, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, Yolanda Adams, Lady A, The Flaming Lips, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, T.I., David Bowie, Tom Kenny, Andy Paley, and many more, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

North Star Theater Company is dedicated to providing exceptional theatrical experiences that inspire, entertain, and strengthen the community through the performing arts.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.

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