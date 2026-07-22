P!NK Joins Dr. Shefali for Exclusive Conversation at BergenPAC

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Bergen Performing Arts Center will present an evening featuring world-renowned clinical psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Shefali in an exclusive conversation with Grammy Award-winning singer, advocate, and cultural icon P!NK.

Join bergenPAC for this inspiring and thought-provoking event as Dr. Shefali discusses her new books, Raising Conscious Sons and Raising Conscious Daughters, set for release on September 15.

Every ticket purchased includes a complimentary copy of one of these transformative works, making the night a unique opportunity for personal growth and meaningful dialogue. Don't miss this unforgettable book discussion, moderated by P!NK, on Tuesday, September 15th at 7:00 PM at bergenPAC, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, N.J.

Dr. Shefali

Dr. Shefali is a globally recognized clinical psychologist, author, and speaker, celebrated for her pioneering work in conscious parenting. Her groundbreaking books, including the newly released Raising Conscious Sons and Raising Conscious Daughters, offer practical tools and compassionate insight to help families nurture emotional intelligence and authentic connection. Dr. Shefali's expertise has influenced countless parents and educators, empowering them to create healthier, more mindful relationships with their children.

Raising Conscious Daughters and Raising Conscious Sons address the evolving challenges faced by families in today's world. These books provide actionable strategies for fostering self-awareness, resilience, and empathy in children. The discussion will highlight how Dr. Shefali's work supports parents and educators in guiding the next generation toward greater fulfillment and well-being.

P!NK

P!NK, an internationally acclaimed musician and advocate, will serve as moderator for the evening. Known for her powerful voice, chart-topping hits, and commitment to social causes, P!NK brings a wealth of experience and passion to the conversation. Her advocacy for children's rights, mental health, and education underscores the importance of conscious parenting and makes her an ideal moderator for this event.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Dr. Shefali and P!NK at bergenPAC on September 15th. Whether you are a parent, educator, or member of the media, this event promises valuable insights and inspiration.

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