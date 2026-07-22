 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

P!NK Joins Dr. Shefali for Exclusive Conversation at BergenPAC

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 15th.

By:
P!NK Joins Dr. Shefali for Exclusive Conversation at BergenPAC

Bergen Performing Arts Center will present an evening featuring world-renowned clinical psychologist and best-selling author Dr. Shefali in an exclusive conversation with Grammy Award-winning singer, advocate, and cultural icon P!NK. 

Join bergenPAC for this inspiring and thought-provoking event as Dr. Shefali discusses her new books, Raising Conscious Sons and Raising Conscious Daughters, set for release on September 15. 

Every ticket purchased includes a complimentary copy of one of these transformative works, making the night a unique opportunity for personal growth and meaningful dialogue. Don't miss this unforgettable book discussion, moderated by P!NK, on Tuesday, September 15th at 7:00 PM at bergenPAC, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, N.J.

Dr. Shefali 

Dr. Shefali is a globally recognized clinical psychologist, author, and speaker, celebrated for her pioneering work in conscious parenting. Her groundbreaking books, including the newly released Raising Conscious Sons and Raising Conscious Daughters, offer practical tools and compassionate insight to help families nurture emotional intelligence and authentic connection. Dr. Shefali's expertise has influenced countless parents and educators, empowering them to create healthier, more mindful relationships with their children.

Raising Conscious Daughters and Raising Conscious Sons address the evolving challenges faced by families in today's world. These books provide actionable strategies for fostering self-awareness, resilience, and empathy in children. The discussion will highlight how Dr. Shefali's work supports parents and educators in guiding the next generation toward greater fulfillment and well-being.

P!NK

P!NK, an internationally acclaimed musician and advocate, will serve as moderator for the evening. Known for her powerful voice, chart-topping hits, and commitment to social causes, P!NK brings a wealth of experience and passion to the conversation. Her advocacy for children's rights, mental health, and education underscores the importance of conscious parenting and makes her an ideal moderator for this event.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Dr. Shefali and P!NK at bergenPAC on September 15th. Whether you are a parent, educator, or member of the media, this event promises valuable insights and inspiration. P!NK Joins Dr. Shefali for Exclusive Conversation at BergenPAC Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Bergen Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Happy Together Tour 2026
1/16 - 8/6/2026
Annie
Annie
7/31 - 8/2/2026
Recent Articles
ANNIE to Be Staged by bergenPAC's Performing Arts School
ANNIE to Be Staged by bergenPAC's Performing Arts School
7/17/2026
UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL to Perform at bergenPAC
UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL to Perform at bergenPAC
7/9/2026
Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Are the Bennet Girls OK? in New Jersey Are the Bennet Girls OK?
The Theater at The Navesink Library (7/31-8/08)
Mean Girls: High School Version in New Jersey Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
ODC/Dance in New Jersey ODC/Dance
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (10/09-10/09)
Sutton Foster & Kelli O''Hara with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra in New Jersey Sutton Foster & Kelli O''Hara with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (8/23-8/23)
Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery in New Jersey Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/11-8/02)
Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart in New Jersey Xian Zhang Conducts Mozart
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/01-4/01)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in New Jersey Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/11-10/11)
Menopause The Musical ® in New Jersey Menopause The Musical ®
State Theatre New Jersey (2/27-2/27)
Opening Weekend: Beethoven's "Emperor" & Schubert's "Great" in New Jersey Opening Weekend: Beethoven's "Emperor" & Schubert's "Great"
State Theatre New Jersey (10/25-10/25)
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini in New Jersey Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/22-1/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets