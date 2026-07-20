Review: MALA ARIA at Premiere Stages-An Excellent and Affecting New Play

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“You weren’t part of my plan, Jasmine.” by Amazia in Mala Aria

Premiere Stages opens their 2026 season with an exceptional production of Gloria Majule’s new play, Mala Aria that was the winner of the theater’s 2025 Premiere Play Festival. Expertly directed by Jamil A.C. Mangan, the show features four remarkably talented actors who bring Majule’s affecting story to life on the Union stage. This show shouldn’t be missed.

After the loss of her mother to malaria, a young woman, Amazia leaves her family in Tanzania to pursue a research PhD in NYC. She has high hopes of eradicating the deadly disease that was once believed to be spread by “mala aria” or bad air. Even though she promised her father that she would return home after completing her studies, a new relationship in New York puts her future in question. The story is a genuine, compelling portrayal of ambition, love, identity, loss, and dedication.

The cast includes Shiro Kihagi as Amazia; Nazira Cisse as Kenzia; Eugene Nesmith as Baba Amazia; and Anita Welch-Smith as Jasmine. They master each of their roles and adroitly deliver Gloria Majule’s finely crafted dialogue. Lorelle Lane serves as the understudy.

Poignant scenes include Amazia explaining to her father, Baba Amazia her decision to study in the USA; Amazia working in the lab while talking on the phone to her sister, Kenzie; the general practice doctor, Jasmine examining Amazia after she had a fainting spell; Baba Amazia offering to shop with Kenzie for a formal dress; Baba Amazia insisting that same sex relationships are a sin; Amazia making presentations for project funding to develop a hybrid mosquito; and Jasmine’s brave plan to help Amazia.

The professional design team has done a top job of creating the setting for Mala Aria. The team includes scenic design by David M. Barber costume design by Niiamar Felder; lighting design by Zack Gage; and sound design by Tyler Sautner. The Composer is Carter “Roc” Mangan Jr.; Props Master is Mary Gragen; Dialect Coach is Karishma Bhagani; Intimacy Coordinator is Brooke M. Haney; and Dale Smallwood is the Production Stage Manager.

We congratulate Producing Artistic Director, John J. Wooten and his team on a great start to Premiere Stages 2026 Season and the theatre’s commitment to presenting thought-provoking, important human stories. We highly recommend that our readers plan to see Mala Aria, and we look forward to the season ahead.

Mala Aria runs for 80 minutes with no intermission. It will be presented through August 2 in the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn Eames Hall) located on the Kean University main campus at 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ. The performance schedule is Thursday, July 16 at 7:30pm, Thursdays, July 23 and 30 at 1:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Be certain to engage with the play by attending special events that are available at Premiere Stages after select performances. For tickets and to learn more, visit www.premierestagesatkean.com or call 908.737.4077.

Photo Credit: Mike Peters

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