9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to Open at Woodbridge Community Players

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Woodbridge Community Players will present 9 to 5: The Musical, the hilarious, empowering Broadway hit based on the beloved 1980 film. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, energetic choreography, and catchy songs—including the iconic title number—this musical remains as entertaining and relevant today as ever. Tired of the sexist status quo, three women take on their 'egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigoted boss' and change their lives for the better.

Directed by Ricki Cohn, Woodbridge Community Players' production embraces both the humor and heart of the story while celebrating the incredible talent found within the local community. Featuring a dynamic cast, live orchestra, vibrant costumes, and spirited choreography, audiences can expect an evening of laughter, music, and inspiration.

'9 to 5 reminds us that ordinary people can accomplish extraordinary things when they work together,' said director Ricki Cohn. 'While the story is set in another era, its themes of equality, respect, friendship, and perseverance continue to resonate with audiences today. Our cast has poured so much energy, passion, and joy into bringing these characters to life, and we can't wait to share this production with our community.'

Whether you're a longtime fan of the classic film, a lover of Broadway musicals, or simply looking for a fun night out, 9 to 5: The Musical promises an unforgettable theatrical experience full of laughter, heart, and toe-tapping music.

The cast includes Hannah Sessler (Violet), Tania Hryckowian (Doralee), Sarah Rixon (Judy), Julian Alejandro Baro (Franklin Hart), Amelia Kreski (Roz), Daniel Nebus (Joe), Zachary Lanton (Dwayne), Jack Richard Bruno (Josh), Genevieve Sa-Onoy (Maria), Kenechukwu Echezona (Dick), Max Conroy (Bob), Chukwudubem Echezona (Thisworthy), Jessica Tosonotti (Missy), Erin Jeglinski (Kathy), and Riley Stevens (Margaret).

The ensemble includes Arianna Roe, Blake Gonzales, Giovanna Vilatoro Taglianeti, Jeremy Schafer, Jillian Shenghit, Katie Asiel, Lily Bausch, Lyric Davila, Megan Costello, Naomi Sessler, Rhiannon Clonan, Syna Shah, Jessica Tosonotti, and Veronica Diaz.

In addition to Director Ricki Cohn, the Production Team includes Brian Williams (Music Director/Pit Conductor), Allie Lockhart (Choreographer), Aaron Bach (Set Design/Construction, Sound Engineer), Kathy Ciallella (Costume Design), Dan Marrero (Lighting Design), Naomi Sessler (Scenic Artist), Jules Orzechowski (Stage Manager), Zachary Lanton (Assistant Stage Manager), Caitlin Bach (Social Media Coordinator), Jillian Shenghit (Senior Dance Captain), Jessica Tosonotti (Junior Dance Captain).

Performances will take place at The Theatre at WMS, 525 Barron Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ. Performance dates are: July 23–25, 7:30 pm and July 26, 2 pm.

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