Review: Ken Ludwig’s BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at STNJ Intrigues

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“There’s a feverish quality to this unlikely tale.” by Sherlock Holmes in Baskerville

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is now presenting a spirited production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Skillfully directed by the Theatre’s Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe, it will be on the Madison stage through August 2 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University. Whodunit enthusiasts and many more will be thrilled by this show!

The show, adapted by Ken Ludwig, is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s renowned classic mystery The Hound of the Baskervilles. Ludwig smartly included notes of comedy and drama while maintaining the tale’s most exciting and suspenseful moments. The play is set in London and Devonshire in the late 1890s. Detective Sherlock Holmes and his loyal colleague, Doctor John Watson are called to investigate the deadly curse that plagues the Baskerville family and the suspected presence of a terrible, treacherous hound. Sir Charles Baskerville has recently been murdered on the moors, and his heir, Sir Henry Baskerville has arrived from Texas to occupy Baskerville Hall. Holmes and Watson examine available clues, many of which seem to be dead ends. You’ll come to wonder if the astute sleuths can solve the intriguing mystery with its many twists and turns.

The cast is ideal! The company includes Christian Pedersen as Sherlock Holmes and Brandon Jones as Dr. John Watson. They are joined by the talents of Nicholas Wilder, David Foubert, and Janiah-Camile Francois, who play scores of colorful characters including Dr. Mortimer, Mr. and Mrs. Barrymore, Berle and Jack Stapleton, and Laura Lyons. In fact, there are a total of 40 roles all adeptly portrayed. The pacing of the show is impeccable with quick, clever scene changes that keep the action happening.

Baskerville enjoys the talents of an outstanding creative team with scenic design is by Dick Block; costume design by Austin Blake Conlee; lighting design by Tony Galaska; sound design by Germán Martinez; fight direction by Doug West; and vocal coaching by Vivian Majkowski. Alison Cote is the Production Stage Manager.

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is an ingenious production that will engage theatergoers young and old. We applaud STNJ’s Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe and his team for making it available to metro area audiences.

For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org. Baskerville is STNJ’s featured production for the Theatre's Free Tix for Kids program. Free tickets for children that are ages 17 and under are available with the purchase of any eligible ticket (Regular, Senior, $35 Under 35, and Member tickets) with up to four free tickets per order.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

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