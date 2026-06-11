Video: Mikaela Secada Performs 'America' in WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse





Mikaela Secada takes center stage in a new clip from Paper Mill Playhouse's production of WEST SIDE STORY, performing the number "America" in her role as Anita alongside the full company. The footage offers a vivid look at one of the musical's most kinetic sequences, with the ensemble bringing the competitive, high-spirited debate between the Sharks and their partners to life on the Millburn, New Jersey stage.

WEST SIDE STORY sets its retelling of Romeo and Juliet in the tenement streets of 1950s New York City, where Tony and Maria fall in love against the backdrop of escalating conflict between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks. The musical features music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, with Jerome Robbins' original choreography.

The production opened at Paper Mill Playhouse and runs through June 28, 2026. BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the show, calling it a stellar production and noting that audiences have been turning out in strong numbers for the run.