Video: 'I Feel Pretty' from WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Features





Get a first look at Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria singing "I Feel Pretty" from Paper Mill Playhouse's production of WEST SIDE STORY. Martinez is joined in the number by Anette Barrios-Torres, Kyra Sorce, and Delaney Diaz in the buoyant scene, which captures Maria's radiant optimism before the story's tensions reach their breaking point.

WEST SIDE STORY transplants the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet into the tenement streets of 1950s New York City, where Tony and Maria fall into a desperate romance as rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, battle for control of the neighborhood. The musical features music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, with the production incorporating the original choreography of Jerome Robbins.

The production is directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and runs at the Millburn, New Jersey institution through June 28, 2026. Martinez leads the cast alongside Noah Henry as Tony, with the full ensemble bringing the classic score to life on the Paper Mill stage.