Video: AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater First Look

Get a first look at Two River Theater's production of American Mariachi written by José Cruz González, directed by James Vásquez, and arrangements by Cynthia Reifler Flores which runs through October 20, 2024.

In American Mariachi, cousins Lucha and Boli have a plan— start an all-girl mariachi band! So what if it's the 1970s and no one's heard of such a thing? So what if they can't play and have no costumes? So what if their families disapprove? They are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true.

The cast includes Jordan Arredondo as Mateo, Maggie Bofill as Amalia, Crissy Guerrero as Soyla, Addie Morales as Lucha, Marina Pires as Isabel, Bobby Plasencia as Mino, Marta Rymer as Tía Carmen, Martín Solá as Federico, Heather Velazquez as Boli, and Erika Zade as Gabby.

The band includes Christopher Casado (trumpet), Edgar Jamil Mata (guitarrón), Emilio Hernandez (violin), and Jared Martinez (vihuela).

The creative team includes: Music Director Alvaro Paulino Jr., Scenic Designer Diggle, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara, Lighting Designer Rui Rita, Sound Designer Fitz Patton, Hair and Make Up Designer Gabbie Vincent, Music Consultant Cynthia Reifler Flores, Casting by Caparelliotis Casting - David Caparelliots and Joe Gery, Stage Manager Carolina Arboleda, Assistant Stage Manager Leslie Ann Boyden.

