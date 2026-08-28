Video: A BEAT OF OUR OWN Dance Featurette Released by McCarter Theatre
A new clip spotlights the bhangra choreography driving McCarter's new musical comedy.
McCarter Theatre Center has posted a new video titled "Dance in A Beat of Our Own," giving audiences a glimpse at the dance work behind its new musical comedy. Billed by the theater as its biggest musical production ever, the show features 18 actors and 10 musicians and comes from the Tony Award-winning producers of Hadestown.
A Beat of Our Own follows Mary and Preeti, college teammates who lead their squad to victory at the Michigan State Championships before splitting over creative differences ahead of Nationals. Mary forms a new team from a group of inexperienced recruits, aided by her roommate Sunita and a former Bollywood star, as she attempts to compete against Preeti's more seasoned bhangra dancers. The book is by Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew, with music and lyrics by Sam Willmott.
The production is directed by Stafford Arima, with musical staging by Jesse Robb and choreography by Rujuta Vaidya, according to McCarter Theatre Center. The show draws on the rhythms and visual style of competitive bhangra dance, described by the theater as central to its story about a fractured community finding common ground.
McCarter previously announced the full cast and creative team for A Beat of Our Own, ahead of its run at the Princeton theater. Tickets are available through mccarter.org.
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