JULIO TORRES: WORKS IN PROGRESS to Play McCarter Theatre

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Award-winning writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres will come to the McCarter Theatre with Julio Torres: Works in Progress on Thursday, September 10 at 8:00 PM in Matthews Theatre. A four-time Emmy nominee for his work on Saturday Night Live, Torres is known for his highly visual and unconventional approach to comedy, creating work that is as imaginative as it is funny.

“There are artists who make you laugh, and then there are artists who make you see the world a little differently. Julio Torres is one of those artists,” says Paula Abreu, Director of Presented Programming and William Lockwood, Jr. Chair. “I love Julio's particular brand of quirkiness and surrealism—his subtle humor and ability to take something ordinary and look at it in a completely unexpected way. In his latest HBO special, Color Theories, he blends stand-up comedy, theater, and abstract design using dream logic. It's funny, wonderfully strange, and full of imagination.”

His first solo show, My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, received rave reviews and was released as an HBO comedy special in 2019. Torres co-created and starred in HBO's Peabody Award-winning series Los Espookys alongside Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega, and co-created, wrote, directed, and starred in HBO's Fantasmas. His one-man show Color Theories was filmed during its sold-out Off-Broadway run and released as an HBO comedy special in March 2026. Torres made his feature directorial debut with Problemista, which he wrote and starred in alongside Tilda Swinton.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming