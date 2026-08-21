JULIO TORRES: WORKS IN PROGRESS to Play McCarter Theatre
The SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alum and LOS ESPOOKYS co-creator will perform in Matthews Theatre with a pre-show happy hour.
Award-winning writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres will come to the McCarter Theatre with Julio Torres: Works in Progress on Thursday, September 10 at 8:00 PM in Matthews Theatre. A four-time Emmy nominee for his work on Saturday Night Live, Torres is known for his highly visual and unconventional approach to comedy, creating work that is as imaginative as it is funny.
“There are artists who make you laugh, and then there are artists who make you see the world a little differently. Julio Torres is one of those artists,” says Paula Abreu, Director of Presented Programming and William Lockwood, Jr. Chair. “I love Julio's particular brand of quirkiness and surrealism—his subtle humor and ability to take something ordinary and look at it in a completely unexpected way. In his latest HBO special, Color Theories, he blends stand-up comedy, theater, and abstract design using dream logic. It's funny, wonderfully strange, and full of imagination.”
His first solo show, My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres, received rave reviews and was released as an HBO comedy special in 2019. Torres co-created and starred in HBO's Peabody Award-winning series Los Espookys alongside Fred Armisen and Ana Fabrega, and co-created, wrote, directed, and starred in HBO's Fantasmas. His one-man show Color Theories was filmed during its sold-out Off-Broadway run and released as an HBO comedy special in March 2026. Torres made his feature directorial debut with Problemista, which he wrote and starred in alongside Tilda Swinton.
|
Yamato Drummers of Japan
State Theatre New Jersey (1/31-1/31)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/26-2/26)
|
What the Constitution Means to Me: A Play by Heidi Schreck
Morris Museum (9/19-9/20)
|
We Are One-Xperience: A Salute to Maze and Frankie Beverly
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (11/06-11/06)
|
Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/15-5/15)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/10)
|
Mozart & Ravel
Richardson Auditorium (1/08-1/08)
|
Flawless
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/03-9/20)
|
We Declare: Words That Shaped A Nation
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/14-9/14)
|
Mozart-Mania! - Bay Atlantic Symphony
Stockton University Performing Arts Center (11/01-11/01)