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Edmar Castañeda Quartet to Bring Colombian Jazz to McCarter's Berlind Theatre

The Colombian-born harpist, a music consultant on Disney's Encanto, has collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, Sting, and Béla Fleck.

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Edmar Castañeda Quartet to Bring Colombian Jazz to McCarter's Berlind Theatre

Colombian-born harpist, composer, and bandleader Edmar Castañeda has redefined what the harp can do in contemporary jazz, using the instrument to create rhythm, bass, harmony, and melody. A Latin GRAMMY nominee, Castañeda brings his quartet to McCarter Theatre's Berlind Theatre on Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. Among his many credits, he performed and served as a music consultant for Disney's Encanto.

“What I love about Edmar Castañeda is the way he makes you hear the harp differently,” says Paula Abreu, Director of Presented Programming and William Lockwood, Jr. Chair. “Born in Colombia, Edmar came to New York at 16 in 1994, where he discovered jazz and was welcomed into the jazz community by legendary saxophonist and clarinetist Paquito D'Rivera. He has completely reimagined what the harp can do, bringing the instrument into jazz and creating a sound that is entirely his own.”

Since moving to New York, Castañeda has developed a distinctive sound that brings together jazz, Colombian music, and influences from around the world. He has collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, Paquito D'Rivera, Sting, Marcus Miller, Hiromi, and Béla Fleck. He is a member of BEATrio with Fleck and Antonio Sánchez, whose album received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Castañeda returns to McCarter following his appearance with BEATrio, alongside Fleck and Sánchez.

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