VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season

The highlights feature clips from "Architects of Dance" and "The Polar Express."

By: Dec. 10, 2023

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season

Watch highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet's Architects of Dance and the Polar Express here!

“Architects of Dance,” a one-night-only special event was presented on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., in the Atrium at Bell Works Studio in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The program featured works by Andrea Weber, formerly of Merce Cunningham Dance Company; Blakely White-McGuire, formerly of Martha Graham Dance Company; Daniel Fetecua, formerly of Jose Limon Dance Company; Michael Trusnovec, formerly of Paul Taylor Dance Company; and Mr. Chajnik, formerly of American Repertory Ballet.

Gabriel Chajnik’s The Polar Express, based on Chris Van Allsburg’s beloved children’s book from 1985, was presented at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park from December 1 through 10.

The Polar Express starred Robert Taylor Jr., as the Conductor, Christopher Pollack of Wall Township and Jake Ward of Brick alternating in the role of Hero Boy, and featured the dancers of Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater and apprentices and students of Axelrod Academy

Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) strives to cultivate an environment rooted in diversity, inspiration, encouragement, and equality where all are welcome and heard. Listening and learning are at the heart of its commitments to change policies, attitudes, and habits that do not align with its core values. Gabriel Chajnik has assembled a community of skilled artists, each unique and necessary to the growth of AXCBT and its audience. AXCBT prides itself on its perseverance through the challenges of the COVID pandemic and the company’s continuation of dance education. Chajnik and his dancers aim to expand creativity and appreciation for the arts throughout New Jersey, inviting patrons, students, and artists to join them on their gratifying endeavor. 





