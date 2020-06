The annual "New Voices" concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory. Members of the competitive Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert.



