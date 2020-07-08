VIDEO: Paper Mill Playhouse Presents Choreographer Denis Jones on BABBLING BY THE BROOK

Paper Mill Playhouse has added the new weekly special live streaming event Babbling by the Brook, hosted by Mark S. Hoebee, to the line-up of weekly online events. Every Wednesday evening beginning May 20, 2020 at 7:00PM (EDT). Tune in on the Paper Mill Playhouse Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

Join Mark S. Hoebee as he chats with director and Tony-nominated choreographer, Denis Jones. Denis has choreographed many Paper Mill productions, including THE FULLY MONTY and HONEYMOON IN VEGAS, and most recently, directed and choreographed CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You