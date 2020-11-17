VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of LA NELA DE SOCARTES Featuring The Cast Performing 'Epilogue Song'

The musical runs Friday 11/20, Saturday 11/21, and Sunday 11/22.

Watch the cast of "La Nela De Socartes" perform "Epilogue Song", a song from the new musical opening this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

"Epilogue Song" features vocal performances from the following members of the "La Nela De Socartes" company (in order of appearance): Bruno Giraldi; Katlin Svadbik; Frank Montoto; Daniela Delahuerta; Isabella King; Imran Hylton, Sean Patrick Murtagh, and Milagros Colón. Gustavo Wons, Alexander Brown, and Katrice Gavino complete the cast.

The debut musical from Greggory Nekrasovas and Massimiliano Cicio (book, music, lyrics, orchestrations, executive producers), "La Nela De Socartes" is an uplifting tragedy on love, opportunity, and change. Adaptation of "Marianela", the classic Spanish novel by Benito Perez Galdos with English translation by Clara Bell, the show is about a 16-year-old girl struggling to find purpose and happiness in her life, and her love interest faced with an opportunity that may change his life forever, but ruin hers.

For more information on "La Nela De Socartes", performances times, and to donate, please visit the "La Nela De Socartes" website at www.laneladesocartes.com. By donating a minimum of $5, you will get your tickets for the show, give back directly to the cast and creative team, and be investing in the musical's future.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You