VAN GOGH SHOGH Comes to Arts House Productions This Month

This fall, Art House Productions will present The Van Gogh Shogh, an innovative and provocative solo performance by the critically-acclaimed clown, Donna Oblongata. Blurring the lines between deranged "Sip 'n Paint," karaoke night, and Sotheby’s auction, this 75-minute show dives into the life and legacy of Vincent Van Gogh to ask profound questions about art, success, and the creative process.

Performances will be held on September 27 and 28 at 7:30 PM and September 29 at 3:00 PM at Art House Productions, located at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Recommended for ages 16+, The Van Gogh Shogh offers a truly unique and entertaining perspective on the timeless struggles of artists everywhere.

Donna Oblongata, known for her innovative and eccentric performances, is hailed as a “visionary” by Geekadelphia and described by Play on Milwaukee as "inventive, brimming with compassion, and monstrously funny." Drawing from her extensive background in social practice art and punk rock roots, Oblongata's work is unorthodox, witty, and thought-provoking.

