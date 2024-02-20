Two River To Host Free Women's Health And Wellness Service Fair This Saturday

In conjunction with its current world premiere production of Kate Hamill's The Scarlet Letter, Two River Theater will celebrate women's health and wellness with a free services fair on Saturday, February 24 from 10:00am to 12:30pm. The event will be held in the Two River Theater lobby and families are welcome!

“Justin and I are thrilled to host Two River's first-ever women's wellness event, while we produce the world premiere of Kate Hamill's timely piece, The Scarlet Letter,” says Nora DeVeau-Rosen, Two River Theater's Managing Director. “We are so grateful that such a large number of our exceptional community partners are coming together to champion this important cause of supporting and providing resources for female identifying individuals in Monmouth County.”

Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center will be offering free health screenings, including blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol (no fasting required), glucose, BMI and stroke risk assessment. Additionally, HMH doctors will be hosting a series of brief, informative discussions in the TRT Library specifically related to women's health issues. Two River Theater welcomes Dr. Harriet Beth Borofsky, Dr. Sheila Sahni and Dr. Stephanie Ann Sansone, and is grateful for these medical professionals' time and generosity.

Parker Family Health and the Monmouth County Health Department will provide free Covid vaccines to the community. This winter, Covid has proven once again that it is here to stay, and the best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated! The first twenty people to get vaccinated will also receive a $20 Visa gift card. If you have previously been vaccinated, please bring your vaccination card.

Two River Theater will also offer a free raffle for tickets to its upcoming productions of A Thousand Maids, by Tony Meneses (April 6-28) and August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean (June 8-30), plus a few donated items from community partners. All attendees will receive complimentary tickets to Scarlet Letterperformances on February 24 or 25.

To RSVP for the above event, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293256®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftworivertheater.org%2Fwhats-on%2Fwomens-health-and-wellness-service-fair?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 732.345.1400.