Two River Theater Launches Newly Reimagined Education Program

Audiences can now reserve their free tickets to Two River Theater's Tiny Shakes: Romeo and Juliet, co- directed by Aneesha Kudtarkar and Em Weinstein. This newly reimagined theatrical collage created from Two River's popular education program, A Little Shakespeare, will be released May 17 and available until June 30/2021 through Two River's website.

For seven years, Two River Theater has produced A Little Shakespeare, a 75-minute cut of a Shakespeare play directed and designed by theater professionals, and performed and supported backstage by high school students. This season, the program used the limitations of 2021 as a unique opportunity for students to delve deeply into the play and give them the agency to tell the story in their own way, filming scenes from home. Over the course of the program, 21 students partnered with industry professionals to learn more about acting, visual design, music, fight choreography, and filmmaking. The result is an eclectic and energetic production of Romeo and Juliet featuring original music, TikTok dances, FaceTime calls, and more.

"This year the Tiny Shakes company embraced a new way of exploring Shakespeare," said Co-Director Aneesha Kudtarkar. "Despite the distance between them, they found imaginative ways to come together, collaborate, and think deeply about the themes in the play. It's been a joy to watch the student's creativity blossom over the course of this process, and we're thrilled to share this production of Romeo and Juliet with Two River audiences!"

Educators who wish to incorporate Tiny Shakes: Romeo and Juliet into their classrooms can do so for free as well, and can contact Education and Community Engagement Manager Amanda Espinoza at aespinoza@trtc.org to inquire about the curriculum guide and virtual workshops.

The company includes: Matthew Blankley (Red Bank Regional High School), Taylor Brinson (Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts in Jonesboro, Georgia), Gabrielle Costanza (Howell High School), Kimani Culbreath (High Tech High School), Jack Cusick (Christian Brothers Academy), Tori Dillon (Howell High School), Herrin Oum Fontenette (Henry Snyder High School), Abigail Gilder (Colts Neck High School), Jesse Kodama (Red Bank Regional High School), Lilly Light (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School), Eliana Mandelberg (Howell High School), Quinn McManus (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School), Claire Munley (Red Bank Regional High School), Kaitlyn Nickerson (Middletown High School North), Kiri Patient (Ranney School), Dylan Pitanza (Red Bank Regional High School), Saorla Rafferty (High Tech High School), Maya Ramdayal (High Tech High School), Alex Reyes (Canutillo High School in El Paso, Texas), Maya Sta. Ana (Howell High School) and Dianna "Gracie" Whaley (Trinity Hall).

The creatives include: Co-Directors Aneesha Kudtarkar and Em Weinstein, Video Designer Stefania Bulbarella, Sound Designer / Engineer Bailey Trierweiler, Scenic Designer / Consultant Gerardo Díaz Sánchez, Costume Designer Cole McCarty, and Stage Manager Julia Bates.

To reserve your free tickets, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/tiny-shakes-romeo-and-juliet/

You will be emailed a link and password to access the performance on May 17. Content will be available through June 30/2021.