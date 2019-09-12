Two River Theater Launches Its 2019/20 Season With CYRANO

Two River Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, launches its 2019/20 Season with Cyrano by Jason O'Connell and Brenda Withers, adapted from the play Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, directed by Meredith McDonough in a co-production with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Performances will begin in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, on Saturday, September 21 and continue through Sunday, October 13. The opening night performance is Friday, September 27 at 7pm. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.

Filled with wit and heart, this exuberant adaptation of the classic play Cyrano de Bergerac is a delightful combination of comedy and romance. Jason O'Connell (Two River's Noises Off and The Merry Wives of Windsor) leads a five-person cast as the larger-than-life Cyrano, the brilliant thinker, wordsmith and swordsman. He's a thorny romantic with an outsized reputation and a barely contained love for his childhood sweetheart, Roxane (Britney Simpson). Rounding out the company are Luis Quintero (Christian), Chris Thorn (Montfleury, Count De Guiche) and Nance Williamson (Le Bret, Duenna).

The creative team includes scenic designer Kristen Robinson, costume designer Jessica Wegener Shay, lighting designer Paul Toben and sound designer Palmer Hefferan. The casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting and the production stage manager is Janelle Caso.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is a critically acclaimed, professional, non-profit theater company based in Garrison, NY, one hour north of Manhattan. Now in its 33rd year, the Festival has established a reputation for lucid, engaging, and highly inventive productions staged under an iconic, open-air Theater Tent overlooking the Hudson River at historic Boscobel House and Gardens. In recent years, the Festival has also ventured beyond the Tent, touring work to regional venues, transferring productions to other theaters, engaging its community through radically participatory art-making, and reaching over 60,000 students and educators annually through year-round education programs. Learn more at hvshakespeare.org.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans. A limited number of $25 tickets are available for every performance; $25 tickets may be partial view. Tickets for patrons under 30 are $25 and include the best available seats at every performance. Tickets are available from tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400.

Inside Two River is a series of arts & humanities events that are curated for each of our productions. Multiple events take place each month and most are free. To RSVP for any event, visit tworivertheater.org or call 732.345.1400.

ADAPTING CYRANO FOR MODERN AUDIENCES

Thursday, Sep 12 | 7:00 PM | FREE

Actor Jason O'Connell (playing Cyrano) will discuss how he and co-adapter Brenda Withers injected a contemporary sensibility and playful irreverence into their streamlined take on Rostand's classic play, all while staying true to the spirit of the original. Jason will discuss other famous stage and film adaptations of the story, and answer questions from attendees.

TEDXASBURY PARK SALON: CYRANO, PANACHE & NOSH

Thursday, Sep 19 | 7:00 PM | FREE

Panache (noun): the verve, the style, the grand gesture signifying the glory of quixotic commitment to ideals. Join Dean Ken Womack and Professor Lisa Dinella of Monmouth University, and Two River's Literary Manager Taylor Barfield for a series of TED Talks and conversations on panache. Audience participation, nosh and beer tasting included.

BOOK CLUB: THE COMICAL HISTORY OF THE STATES AND EMPIRES OF THE WORLDS OF THE MOON AND SUN BY CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Monday, Sep 23 | 6:30 PM | FREE

Written in the mid-17th Century by the real-life Cyrano de Bergerac, The Comical History of the States and Empires of the Worlds of the Moon and Sun follows a character named Cyrano as he attempts to reach the moon and contact the civilization living 238,900 miles away. This book club will introduce readers to the work of the man that inspired numerous dramatic adaptations of his life. Readers can purchase the E-Book online using Google Books.

New this year, Two River is offering Play Dates for each show in the season. Parents or guardians can enjoy a matinee at the theater, while children ages 6-11 play theater games, make crafts and explore themes inspired by the production with Two River teaching artists. The cost is $10 per child and the price of the show tickets. The Play Date for Cyrano is Saturday, September 28 at 3pm.

Post-play discussions with the cast and a member of Two River's Artistic staff will take place on Wednesday, October 2 at 7pm; Sunday, October 6 at 3pm; and Wednesday, October 9 at 1pm.

A relaxed performance is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at 3pm and an audio-described performance is scheduled for Wednesday, October 9 at 1pm. The performance on Saturday, October 12 at 3pm will be open captioned and sign interpreted. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $25 for patrons using these services. To reserve wheelchair-accessible seating or tickets to a performance listed above, patrons should call 732.345.1400 or e-mail boxoffice@trtc.org.

Working with Google, Two River has created a virtual tour of its facility, which lives on Google Maps and tworivertheater.org. This virtual tour provides an additional level of support and benefit for patrons who use wheelchairs or require other assistance by allowing them to virtually come through the theater's front doors and view the space in detail in advance of their visit.





