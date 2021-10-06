Two River Theater Announces RADIANT BABY Celebrating Artist & Activist Keith Haring

Feel the vibrant energy of New York in the 1980s when Keith Haring rose to superstar status as an artist, reveler, and activist. With the music and electricity of New York's art scene, Radiant Babytraces Haring's world-his obsessions, inspirations, joys, addictions-and his quest to find how you live with limited time and unlimited dreams. The musical will run June 4 - 26/2022 with Book by Drama Desk nominee Stuart Ross, Music by Debra Barsha, Lyrics by Ira Gasman, Stuart Ross & Debra Barsha and Directed by Drama Desk winner Stephen Brackett (Two River's Be More Chill).

Tickets are now on sale for Two River Theater's full 2021-22 Season. The season includes a return to their critically acclaimed 2020 production of August Wilson's Radio Golf (Directed by Obie award winner Brandon J. Dirden), an electric new translation of Chekov's Three Sisters (Translated by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George and Directed by Sara Holdren) and the world-premiere of The Hombres (By Tony Meneses, Directed by Lortel award winner Annie Tippe).

The theater's reopening also marks two significant enhancements to the theater going experience. Free on-site parking has returned. The theater's fully restored and expanded parking lot is now complete and includes 100+ spots, including 8 accessible spaces. Wine, beer and cocktails will also be available for purchase in the lobby one hour prior to showtime.

Show Tickets can be purchased at tworivertheater.org, 732.345.1400 or at 21 Bridge Avenue in Red Bank. Season Subscriptions are also available, and for a limited time, patrons can buy a full season 4-show package for $150 - a savings of up to 50%!

All audience members over the age of 12 are required to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination. All guests, regardless or age or vaccination status, are required to wear masks while inside the theater building, unless eating and/or drinking in a designated area of the lobby within one hour prior to the showtime. Full entry requirements: https://tworivertheater.org/covid-19-update/