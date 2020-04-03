Two River Celebrates The Bard's Birth Month With SHAKESPEARE SUNDAYS Series

Two River Theater celebrates the Bard's birth month with the Shakespeare Sundays series, featuring directors, dramaturgs, and actors sharing their love of William Shakespeare.

The series kicks off this Sunday, April 5, at 3pm with Artistic Director John Dias, taking you on an analytic adventure through the poetry of Shakespeare's language. John Dias and students from his Columbia University MFA Dramaturgy program will lead an analytical deep dive into some of Shakespeare's iconic soliloquies.

What will be covered at this workshop?

Shakespeare's language, and context for his work.

How will the workshop be structured/shaped?

Students from John Dias' Columbia University MFA class will present and perform some of Shakespeare's soliloquies. After each soliloquy John Dias and his students will share an analysis of the work, and take questions from attendees.

Who should take this workshop?

Anyone with an interest in or affection for Shakespeare, or who is interested in the dramaturgical process and what goes into analyzing classic works.

What is needed to prepare for this workshop? Do you need to be a professional actor, or familiar with Shakespeare?

Nothing, and no! Some familiarity with Shakespeare would be helpful, but is not required.

Is participation required?

No! Questions from attendees are welcome at the end of the class, but no one is required to participate.

What will participants hopefully take away from this workshop?

A deeper understanding and appreciation of Shakespeare.





