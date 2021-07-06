Tickets to Irish Tenors, Kenny G & Darlene Love at BergenPAC to Go On Sale

bergenPAC has released another set of new shows on sale for the autumn and winter lineup, as it prepares to welcome audiences back after more than a year and a half. This week's stars are ready to bring the holiday spirit back to our stage. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The Irish Tenors with members of New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

Get in the spirit of the season when The Irish Tenors are joined by members of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra for a festive night of traditional and secular holiday songs. From "O! Holy Night" to "White Christmas" to "Jingle Bell Rock," The Irish Tenors keep audiences of all ages enchanted from the first note to the final ovation.

Kenny G - The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour

In a recording career that spans almost three decades, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G blends elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation, solidifying his spot as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Expect an evening filled with a festive spirit and contemporary classics.

Since the early sixties, as part of Phil Spector's "Wall of Sound" hit factory, Darlene Love has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerhouse voice. Her background vocals as a lead member of The Blossoms for Tom Jones, The Righteous Brothers, Dionne Warwick, Marvin Gaye, and Elvis Presley (to name but a few) set the stage for her emergence as a star in her own right. Love's hits include: "He's A Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home," "He's Sure the Boy I Love" and, of course, the #1 holiday classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." See her return to bergenPAC as she helps bring in the holiday season.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com