The Stylistics, The Delfonics, Blue Magic, The Blue Notes and Heatwave Come to NJPAC

Step back in time to the vibrant sounds of the 70s at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with live performances by The Stylistics, The Delfonics, Blue Magic, The Blue Notes and Heatwave on Saturday, May 31, at 8 PM.



This sensational evening features an extraordinary lineup of legendary artists who defined the era of R&B, funk, and Philadelphia soul. Get ready to be serenaded by the smooth harmonies of The Stylistics, whose romantic ballads that include “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “You Are Everything” and more will sweep you off your feet.

Experience the soulful melodies of The Delfonics, known for their exquisite vocal arrangements. With songs like, Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time,” “La-La Means I Love You”)

Delight in the enchanting rhythms of Blue Magic, who will take you on a musical journey filled with unforgettable hit songs like “Sideshow,” “Stop to Start,” “Spell,” “What’s Come Over Me.”





The Blue Notes will bring their Signature Sound with moving songs like “Wake Up Everybody,” “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” and more.



Don’t miss energetic performances with Heatwave that will ignite the stage with their infectious disco beats and lively energy of songs including, Boogie Nights,” “Always and Forever” and more.



Each group will showcase their greatest hits, seamlessly blending slow jams with upbeat dance numbers, enveloping you in an atmosphere of nostalgia and joy.!



