The Sieminski Theater Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE An Insightful And Hilarious Musical!

This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance.

Mar. 21, 2023  

The Sieminski Theater welcomes Trilogy Repertory to the stage in April for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, a musical comedy about everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.

This witty musical revue tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. An insightful and hilarious musical, this show will have audiences shouting, "This is my life!"

With book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Roberts. It is the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical. The show was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Off-Broadway musical in 1997.

The production will run April 21 at 7:30 pm, April 22 at 7:30 pm, April 23 at 2:30 pm, April 28 at 7:30 pm and April 29 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at www.sieminskitheater.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $25.00 to $35.00 with discounts available for students and seniors.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience in our Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm seating on the day of the performance.

Trilogy Repertory Theater is a local community theater group, entertaining the Somerset County area since 1981.

Bringing a professional performing arts venue with a diverse lineup of entertainment to Basking Ridge and the surrounding communities makes the Sieminski Theater and Somerset County an artistic and cultural destination. We enjoy a newly expanded performance schedule from American Theater Group, Light Opera of New Jersey, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Trilogy Repertory, and countless national touring groups. Our intimate 257 seat award winning venue features technical amenities that rival any Broadway theater. Visit us at www.sieminskitheater.org to view our upcoming entertainment schedule, where any seat, is the best seat in the house.




