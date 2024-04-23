Andrew Polec to Perform at Two River's 30th Anniversary Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guests of Two River Theater's 30th Anniversary Gala on May 4, 2024, can expect an unforgettable night featuring an electric performance from Andrew Polec (Hair, The Beautiful Lady – Taghim for BAT OUT OF HELL) who recently starred in Two River's production of the American Love-Rock Musical Hair, as the rebellious and rambunctious Berger.

“Andrew Polec is a true superstar and a great good friend of Two River Theater,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Andrew's indelible performance as Berger in Hair last fall still echoes throughout the building. His infectious energy and astounding vocals will surely blow the roof off the Rechnitz Stage yet again!”

Polec's set list of iconic songs jumps from the stage to the radio waves, featuring songs from Rent, The Greatest Showman, Bat Out of Hell, Bon Jovi, Queen, Meat Loaf, his own original work, and more. It's sure to be a night of plenty of rock, a good bit of roll, and plenty of soul.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the 30th Anniversary season with Two River Theater's supporters and friends,” says Brian Leddin, co-chair of the Gala Committee and member of the Two River Board of Trustees. “This party will give us all a chance to reflect on the past achievements and cast our eyes towards the bright future of bringing theater to Red Bank.”

The theme of the evening is everything futuristic, and the party attire is Creative Black Tie or Futuristic Fashion. "Guests are encouraged to draw inspiration from novel materials, technologies, or patterns," says Marilyn Broege, co-chair of the Gala Committee and Co-Vice President of the Two River Board of Trustees. "We want everyone to unleash their creativity!"

In addition to Polec's performance, guests will experience a cocktail reception beginning at 6 pm, followed by dinner on the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater stage, a live auction, and post dinner dancing with the beloved Moroccan Sheepherders.

All proceeds of this event will benefit the programs and services of Two River Theater. Valet parking will be available for added convenience.

Two River Theater: Hair. West End: Strat in Bat Out of Hell (London Coliseum, Dominion Theatre; The Joe Allen Best West End Debut Award). Off-Broadway: The Beautiful Lady (La Mama), The Fantasticks (Theatre Center). Regional: The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Hair (Broadway World Award), Crime and Punishment A Comedy (Old Globe), Legacy of Love (Bucks County Playhouse), The General from America (Hudson Valley Shakespeare), Ivanov, A Christmas Carol (Trinity Repertory Company), Where the Wild Things Are (Providence Fringe Festival). Film/Television: “Katy Keene,” “Prodigal Son.” Recordings: “Disillusioned Funk.” Other: Kurt Weill/Lotte Lenya Artist, 2021 First Prize Winner of the Lotte Lenya Competition. Education: B.A.s in English, Music from University of Rochester, M.F.A. in Theatre from Brown University. @andrewpolec

TICKET AND SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

Gala sponsor packages range from $1,000 to $50,000. A limited number of dinner tickets are available for $450 a ticket and include one ticket to the Anniversary Gala dinner and performance with complimentary valet.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/30th-anniversary-gala/