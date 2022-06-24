The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Re-Open its Outdoor Stage With MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

On July 1st, 2022, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will re-open its ever-popular Outdoor Stage venue with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. Since 2002, the company's annual productions at this Greek-style amphitheater, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University, have provided thousands of people throughout the region with delightful productions under the stars. As always, this summer's show is a comedy and appropriate for all ages - from the youngest tots to venerable seniors.

The four-week run of Much Ado About Nothing is directed by Eleanor Holdridge who is in her first season with STNJ. Ms. Holdridge is one of the nation's most prominent directors of Shakespeare and other classics, as well as new work. The performances will run until July 31st. The production features the largest cast seen on the Outdoor Stage in quite some time, with an ensemble of 23 actors, including many familiar STNJ veterans along with members of our 2022 Acting Fellow Company.

Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte said, "We are so excited to be bringing an epic-size cast back to the Outdoor Stage in this important re-opening season. This is the first time that we'll be presenting Shakespeare's popular comedy Much Ado About Nothing at the Outdoor Stage, and we could not be more thrilled than to have the prestigious Eleanor Holdridge at the helm. She has created a joyous, rollicking carnivale atmosphere for the piece, and the acting company is a superb and diverse ensemble of long-time company members as well as many newcomers. It's a fantastic way to continue the celebration of our 60th anniversary and our 20th anniversary of our partnership with Saint Elizabeth University."

Leading the cast in the iconic roles of Beatrice and Benedick are Broadway veterans Benjamin Eakeley and Jesmille Darbouze. Other leading roles are played by prominent company members including Michael Stewart Allen as Dogberry, Raphael Nash Thompson as Leonato, Richard Bourg as Antonio and Verges, James Michael Reilly as Don Pedro, and Fiona Robberson as Hero.

The creative team includes Charlie Calvert (Scenic Designer), Hunter Kaczarowski (Costume Designer), Scott Killian (Composer & Sound Designer), Danielle Liccardo (Dance Consultant), Christopher Peifer (Co-Sound Designer), Matthew Weisgable (Lighting Designer), Jackie Mariani (Rehearsal Production Stage Manager), and Austen Howard (Performance Stage Manager).

The company is thrilled to continue their Free Tickets for Kids 17 and Under program, as well as its $30 Under 30 ticket price for adults 30 and under. All other adult tickets will be $40 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday evenings. Adult tickets for Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Performances are $45. All performances other than the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Shows will begin at 8:00 PM. The free ticket program is generously supported by Dr. W. John Bauer and Nancy B. Boucher, and the Madison and Westfield Rotary Clubs.

For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Outdoor Stage performances and its inclement weather policy, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit online.