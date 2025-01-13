The Roxbury Arts Alliance to Hold Auditions for YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Director Russ Crespolini is seeking actors of all ages, genders and ethnicities join three versions of the beloved production.

"Theater is the most inclusive activity I know, and it is extremely important to me that this production reflect that and offer as many opportunities where we can to the widest variety of people," Crespolini said. "These are iconic comic strip characters that are beloved the world over and we are looking for actors that can embody them."

Crespolini noted that while they won't be changing the genders or ethnicities of any of the characters, that doesn't mean casting is limited to what has been seen on the page.

"Lucy is a little girl. Schroder is a little boy. That is who these characters are," Crespolini noted. "But if a fantastic performer shows me Schroeder's idiosincracies and they happen to be a girl, then that little piano prodigy will be played by a girl."

The spring production will also be using three sets of performers in order to offer more opportunities for local thespians.

"We are casting a Peanuts cast of 18 and up, a Weenuts cast of 18 and under that will serve as ensemble in the adult show and play principals in their own production and Standby/Understudy cast that will perform in the ensemble of the Weenuts cast and get their own performance as principals," Crespolini said. "I wanted the understudies to get a performance of their own. They put in the work, they deserve it."

Crespolini, who has been involved in theater in and around the Garden State for the last 40 years is joined by Darlene Yannetta as music director and Allana Mariano as choreographer.

"I've never worked with these lovely people before. And that was important to me. Too often when everyone knows everyone else casting is a foregone conclusion," Crespolini said. "I want this to be the fairest process possible. And an uneven number means no ties."

The Roxbury Arts Alliance has been home to amateur and professional artists for nearly 30 years. The venue, Citizens Bank Theater located within the Horseshoe Lake municipal complex, features family entertainment, including concerts, poetry readings, comedy revues, and stage performances in an intimate theater setting.

While Crespolini is new to the RAA, Yannetta and Mariano are not.

For her part, Mariano says the show is perfect is the perfect show to bring to a community like Roxbury.

"With so much talent in the surrounding schools we are hoping kids of all ages come out and share their voices and skills with us," she said. "As a choreographer, I love having the opportunity to work with both a youth and adult cast. It's a show that promises fun for the whole family."

Yannetta, who is also producing the show, said she is excited to be working with the creative team and bring the show to the stage.

"Charlie Brown is a wonderful show for our audience at the Roxbury Arts Alliance. The talent in the show will have a ball creating these iconic characters," she said.

Auditioners are asked to prepare approximately one minute of a song that showcases the character you are looking to play in the show. Songs from the show are encouraged but not required. Please bring a track to play at the audition.

Auditions:

Friday, Feb. 21: 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: 10 a.m. to noon

Callbacks (by invitation):

Sunday, March 2: 1- 4 p.m.

Virtual submissions will be accepted up until Sunday, Feb. 22. Please send a youtube link with your video to russell.crespolini@gmail.com

Tentative Schedule:

Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 5.

Performance Dates:

Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m.

Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 17 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m.

