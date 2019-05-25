The Ritz Theatre Co. Presents SURVIVE: THE MUSICAL

Aftershock's newest musical is coming to The Ritz Theatre Co. as part of the June Festival!

Come witness a truly unique piece of musical theatre, in which the choices you make change the outcome of the performance!

When six passengers on a cruise ship crash on a mysterious island, they're put through a series of ordeals leading to the eventual death of most. But which one will live all the way until the end? Which one will survive... the musical?

This "choose-your-own" style musical can play out differently each time, based upon the audience choices. So you can see it again and again, and see a different show each time!

Survive: The Musical will be shown at the Ritz Theatre in Haddon Township NJ, June 12 & 13, at 7:00pm and 9:00pm each day.

Wednesday, June 12, 7:00pm & 9:00pm

Thursday, June 13, 7:00pm & 9:00pm

Tickets are $12.50 each, and available ahead of time only by phone or in person.

Call the Ritz Theatre Co. box office now at 856-858-5230 to get yours. Each performance only has 70 available seats, so don't delay!

Survive: The Musical at The Ritz Theatre Co.

Cast:

Death - Alex Levitt

Leopold - John Salera

Olivia - Jessica Haya

Riley - Mike Muller

Zippy - Ellorah Mead

Stevie - Joshua Wiggins

Sylvester - Connor J. Burke

Crew:

Written and directed by Joshua Kurtz

Stage management by Hillary Kurtz

Fight direction by Sean McGarry

Musical Accompaniment by Jay Adim

Survive, the Musical at Aftershock Entertainment





