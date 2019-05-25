The Ritz Theatre Co. Presents SURVIVE: THE MUSICAL

May. 25, 2019  

The Ritz Theatre Co. Presents SURVIVE: THE MUSICAL

Aftershock's newest musical is coming to The Ritz Theatre Co. as part of the June Festival!

Come witness a truly unique piece of musical theatre, in which the choices you make change the outcome of the performance!

When six passengers on a cruise ship crash on a mysterious island, they're put through a series of ordeals leading to the eventual death of most. But which one will live all the way until the end? Which one will survive... the musical?

This "choose-your-own" style musical can play out differently each time, based upon the audience choices. So you can see it again and again, and see a different show each time!

Survive: The Musical will be shown at the Ritz Theatre in Haddon Township NJ, June 12 & 13, at 7:00pm and 9:00pm each day.

Wednesday, June 12, 7:00pm & 9:00pm
Thursday, June 13, 7:00pm & 9:00pm

Tickets are $12.50 each, and available ahead of time only by phone or in person.

Call the Ritz Theatre Co. box office now at 856-858-5230 to get yours. Each performance only has 70 available seats, so don't delay!

Survive: The Musical at The Ritz Theatre Co.

Cast:

Death - Alex Levitt
Leopold - John Salera
Olivia - Jessica Haya
Riley - Mike Muller
Zippy - Ellorah Mead
Stevie - Joshua Wiggins
Sylvester - Connor J. Burke

Crew:

Written and directed by Joshua Kurtz
Stage management by Hillary Kurtz
Fight direction by Sean McGarry
Musical Accompaniment by Jay Adim

Survive, the Musical at Aftershock Entertainment



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Ritz Theatre Co. Presents SURVIVE: THE MUSICAL
  • The Gateway Announces Summer Theatre Programming For Kids
  • UCPAC Recieves Grant from Northfield Bank Foundation
  • THE TYPISTS Comes to Bergen County Players
  • Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With AIDA At Axelrod Performing Arts Center
  • 15th Princeton Festival Opens June 7

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup