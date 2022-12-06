Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Priceless Comedy THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE Hits MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Stage December 9- 11

Toys for Tots gifts will be collected in the Kelsey Theatre lobby before, during and after performances

Dec. 06, 2022  

Seasonal silliness is in full swing December 9 through 11 at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College!

MTM Players presents the hilarious comedy "The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge," where Playwright Mark Brown (who actually admits to always wanting hair like Rod Stewart) takes the "happily ever after" component of "A Christmas Carol" to an entirely new, ridiculously funny level. This is a gut-busting comedy, a play reviewers hail as "a sequel worthy of Dickens' approval" that will leave audiences "guffawing and cheering" according to Brown.

The hilarity begins when (just a year after his miraculous transformation) Ebenezer Scrooge reverts to his old ways. Amid plenty of mayhem and laughter, Scrooge indignantly files suit against Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. They all relive the night in question as all of the characters from "A Christmas Carol" take the stand.

The cast features Michael Gilbert of Plainsboro as Scrooge, Pat Rounds of Hamilton as Fred/Christmas Future, Tom Bessellieu of Lawrenceville as The Judge, Sean Robbins of Lawrenceville as Mr. Connelly/the bailiff, Marc Suznovich of Hamilton as Jacob Marley/Bob Cratchit, Chris Arena of Ewing as Solomon Rothschild, Laura Dalston of East Brunswick as Mrs. Cratchit/Sara Wainwright/Mrs. Dilber/Translator and Angela Robb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Fan/Belle/Christmas Past.

The play is produced and directed by Rob Michael Lasky and staged-managed by Rachel Jenkins. Other members of the production team include set construction by Dale Jones, Michael Gilbert and Pat Rounds; lighting design by M. Kitty Getlik; costumes by Rittzy Productions and sound design by Allison Russell.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students, senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre, located on the Mercer County Community College campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor, is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note that masks are recommended but not required while in the theatre.

Experience the exciting roster of upcoming musical and theatrical productions at Kelsey Theatre! Get all the details on upcoming shows by visiting kelsey.mccc.edu.Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.



