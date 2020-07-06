The Morris Museum Opens Its Doors On Tuesday, July 14

New Jersey's popular Morris Museum opens its doors on Tuesday, July 14th for a Members Only Week. The Museum opens to the general public the following Tuesday, July 21st, with a slate of new installations and remodeled mansion galleries.

Observing CDC guidelines and instituting new protocols, the museum will ensure the health and safety of its patrons and employees.

As resourceful and resilient New Jerseyans have demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, we can hunker down, follow the rules, get the job done and look to the future. The Morris Museum is the keeper of our local history and experience and, through its exhibitions, shines a light illuminating the path forward.

Visitors can experience the new exhibition, Dissonance, a sampling of NJ's most interesting artists, whose range demonstrates the unique combination of toxins and nutrients of the Garden State. https://morrismuseum.org/events/nj-arts-annual-2020/.

One of NJ's great artists, W. Carl Burger, a Morris Museum favorite, is showcased in W. Carl Burger: Mastery of the Medium, covering his astonishing, and ongoing at age 94, career. https://morrismuseum.org/events/carl-burger-mastery-of-the-medium/

Tiny Intricacies: A Cache of Kinetic Art holds court in the Murtogh Collection room, showcasing miniature mechanical wonders.

https://morrismuseum.org/events/a-cache-of-kinetic-art-tiny-intricacies/

An enormous, gleaming mechanical wonder, Adrian Landon's Mechanical Horse, was installed during the lockdown and has been valiantly galloping in place, waiting to be admired. https://youtu.be/l1-U5Rgf_SE.

The popular model train display on the first floor has continued to run on time and the American Indian Collection and Eva Zeisel's graceful ceramics have been patiently awaiting visitors. In addition, the ever more timely new presentation,The Ties That Bind: How Race Relations Shaped Morris County and New Jersey, 1688-2018, has been extended.

While the acclaimed Live Arts at the Morris Museum series at the Bickford Theatre is on hold, the museum has come up with a new way to welcome music lovers: Jazz On the Back Deck, which will take place on the elevated parking deck behind the museum, starting Thursday, July 16th and continue for the following three weeks. The lineup and details will be announced shortly.

In his welcoming statement, the Museum's Executive Director, Dr. Cleveland Johnson says,

"The reincarnated Morris Museum offers that live and in person experience with art, culture, beauty and discovery that we've been craving after months in front of our screens. In many ways, the Morris Museum inhabits a "Goldilocks Zone,"--just the right fit as New Jersey emerges from pandemic hibernation. We're just a short drive away, a good visit takes about the time of a summer blockbuster and the exhibitions in our galleries offer something for the whole family. This summer is a great time to explore something new and the Morris Museum has surprising experiences in store for everybody."

For hours, admissions, directions and safety guidelines visit: https://morrismuseum.org/visit/

About the Morris Museum

Founded in 1913, the Morris Museum is an award-winning, multifaceted arts and cultural institution serving the public through its exhibitions and performances which strive to interpret the past and discover the future through art, sound, and motion. The Museum is home to the historic and internationally-significant Murtogh D. Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata. Changing exhibits of contemporary content further illuminate its Permanent Collection. The Museum's Bickford Theatre is a 312-seat performing-arts facility, offering unique programming in film, jazz, and live performance through its innovative series, Live Arts at the Morris Museum. The Morris Museum has a proud tradition of meaningful educational programs and family events. New Jersey's only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, Morris Museum is also the first museum in New Jersey to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, it has been designated a Major Arts Institution and has received the New Jersey State Council on the Arts' Citation of Excellence, among other awards.

The Morris Museum is a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

