The Morris Museum Is Now A Smithsonian Affiliate Museum

The Morris Museum is pleased to announce it has been chosen a Smithsonian Affiliate. This new relationship will cultivate a strategic partnership between New Jersey's second largest museum, serving historic Morris County since 1913, and the world's largest museum, education, and research complex. Morris Museum is New Jersey's only Smithsonian Affiliate.

The partnership includes the access to loans from the Smithsonian and other affiliates, professional development, co-branding opportunities, membership benefits and more. The Morris Museum will join more than 200 other affiliate organizations that are part of the Smithsonian Affiliations program, all working to preserve heritages, expand knowledge and inspire learning.

The Museum is also pleased to announce its new mission statement which will guide the institution as it moves into the future.

Interpreting the past and discovering the future through art, sound, and motion.

"The Morris Museum is beginning an exciting process of refocusing and recalibration, and our Smithsonian relationship is very much a part of this plan," says Dr. Cleveland Johnson, Executive Director. "Providing the Smithsonian a 'footprint' in New Jersey is an honor that the Morris Museum strategically embraces. We look forward to helping the Smithsonian serve the Nation, as we take advantage of the Smithsonian's tremendous resources to serve New Jersey."

Morris Museum will commemorate this occasion on Thursday, October 3 officially announcing its Smithsonian Affiliation and unveiling the new signage associated with it for a group of invited guests and distinguished dignitaries. Guests at this event will include NJ Secretary of State, Tahesha Way, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. There will be a presentation by Dr. Richard Kurin, Distinguished Scholar and Ambassador-at-Large, Smithsonian Institution.

The new Smithsonian signage will be unveiled with a champagne toast by Myriam Springuel, Director, Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service and Smithsonian Affiliations. A reception sponsored by Mariner Wealth Advisors.





