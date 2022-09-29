The Horszowski Trio to Perform U.S. Premiere Of Louis Karchin's 'Trio For Violin, Cello, And Piano' at the Morris Museum

The Horszowski Trio has performed in sold-out venues to critical acclaim across the United States and around the world. For their Morris Museum debut, they will play a program that explores the depths of our humanity through three pieces including the U.S. premiere of Louis Karchin's "Trio for violin, cello, and piano". They will perform on Thursday, October 27 at 8 PM at the Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre.

Mr. Karchin has been a prominent figure on the new music scene as conductor, composer, and Professor of Music at New York University for over 40 years. Karchin wrote this Trio for the London based Fidelio Trio and New York based Horszowski Trio.

In March 2019, the Horszowski Trio made its London debut in a sold-out concert presented by Wigmore Hall. In the same season, they also appeared at the 92nd Street Y in New York City; the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia; Schubert Club in Saint Paul, Minnesota; Spivey Hall in Atlanta; Bowdoin Music Festival in Maine; UCLA in Los Angeles; Dresden's Moritzburg Festival (Germany); and venues in Boston, San Francisco, Canada, and Japan, among others. In addition, they released a recording of the complete piano trios by Robert Schumann on AVIE Records, receiving notable praise: "great care and affection" (BBC Radio); "intoxicating" (Gramophone); "exciting and deeply felt" (Strings); "fresh, supple and fantastic" (The Strad).

The Horszowski Trio takes its inspiration from the musicianship, integrity, and humanity of the pre-eminent pianist Mieczysław Horszowski (1892-1993); the ensemble's pianist, Rieko Aizawa, was Horszowski's last pupil at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. Their repertoire includes works by many of the composers with whom Mr. Horszowski had personal interaction, including Gabriel Fauré, Enrique Granados, Bohuslav Martinů, Maurice Ravel, Camille Saint-Saëns and Heitor Villa-Lobos. The Horszowski Trio's debut recording - an album of works by Gabriel Fauré, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Vincent d'Indy on the Bridge label - was released in 2014 and dedicated to the memory of Mieczysław Horszowski.

Concert program:

Bedřich Smetana: Trio

U.S. Premiere of Louis Karchin's Trio for violin, cello and piano (2018)

-Intermission-

Dimitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 2

Tickets are $30.00, $25.00 for Museum Members and can be purchased at: morrismuseum.org/HorszowskiTrio

Face masks are required for all patrons while inside the Bickford Theatre. This policy is subject to change at any time. Please check back on our website or call the box office for our current policy before your scheduled performance date. For assistance and to make purchases by phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

Image Caption: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco.