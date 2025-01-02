The Duprees Come to The Concert Hall at Drew University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Duprees are headed to Drew University next month. For over 60 years, The Duprees have enchanted audiences with their timeless and unique sound. Enjoy romantic doo-wop classics like "You Belong to Me," "My Own True Love," "Have You Heard," and "Why Don't You Believe Me"-all Top 40 hits that capture romantic moods and deep meanings. The performance is on February 16.

When Tommy Petillo, Jimmy Spinelli, and Shawn Stevens perform these classics, their smooth vocals evoke emotion and nostalgia, making it hard not to sing along. Their harmonies and romantic tunes continue to captivate audiences of all generations.

Tommy Petillo has been with The Duprees for over 46 years, bringing dynamic vocals that embody the group's timeless love songs. Jimmy Spinelli, who joined in 1989, adds energy with his showmanship, vocal style, and dance moves. Shawn Stevens, the newest member, has performed with legendary doo-wop groups like The Diamonds and The Vogues and has appeared in various stage musicals, TV productions, and films.



