The Drama League Expands Its Directors Project Program with THE WOLVES at The McCarter Theatre Center

The Drama League Board and staff attended the opening night of The Wolves at The McCarter Theatre Center on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Three women involved in the production are closely tied to The Drama League Directors Project program. The Drama League/McCarter Theatre Center collaboration is a perfect example of the additions to the Drama League's Directors Project.

Established in 1930 on the campus of Princeton University, The McCarter Theatre Center is a professional theater that showcases close to 200 productions a year of theater, dance, concerts, and music. The Drama League, a theatrical service organization, was established in 1910, and its Directors Project program initiated in 1984, has risen to become the preeminent mentor and development program for directors in the country.

Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks has been at The Drama League since 2001, which means he has witnessed the Directors Project for half of its existence states. "The opening of McCarter Theater Center's The Wolves is a watershed moment -- much more than merely the return of this venerated, Tony Award-winning theatre to its stages after the pandemic. It is the first production directed by its new Artistic Director, Sarah Rasmussen, an award-winning national figure in our field who began her journey as a recipient of a Drama League Directors Project Fellowship many years ago. It is also the first production with her new Associate Artistic Director, Nicole A. Watson, one of the most in-demand directors in our field today, and a Drama League alum and board member. But most importantly, this production has benefited from having Nadia Gisela Guevara, the 2022 Drama League Stage Directing Fellow, as its assistant director. Nadia is beginning a two-year journey, supported by The Drama League, which will see her assist multiple times at McCarter before returning in 2024 to direct work of her own there. In the interim, Nadia's fellowship will take her to our partners at Dallas Theater Center, New York Stage & Film, Red Bull Theater, TCG, and more, cementing her as a rising leader in our field and growing her already impressive talents as a stage visionary. This triumvirate of women leaders -- Sarah, Nicole, and Nadia -- represent the future of theatre, but also the Drama League's efforts to nurture and uplift exciting creative talent, building a platform for artists and audiences where the American theatre can grow, thrive, and excite millions around the world," Stelian-Shanks explained.

Nicole A. Watson, an alumna of The Drama League Directors Project and the current Associate Artistic Director at The McCarter Theatre stated, "Early on in my career, the Drama League provided me with the opportunity to work with directors in the field. In addition, the Drama League provided a home where I could ask questions about the work I was doing, share my aspirations about the artistic life I wanted and the challenges I was facing, and was always the place where I could be in conversation with my peers about this career path. On some level, the Drama League has been with me every step of the way. "

Executive Director Bevin Ross said, "The Drama League Stage Directing Fellowships have dramatically expanded this year, alongside our programs for emerging directors in film and television, assistantship opportunities for on-the-job learning, and acclaimed new play development. The Drama League's portfolio of programs offers historically unprecedented resources for directors entering the field. Supporting theater directors is a necessity, as the arts sector returns from a pandemic shutdown and as we answer calls for a fairer, more equitable industry."

Bonnie Comley, a three-time Tony Award-winning producer and founder of theatrical streaming service BroadwayHD has been a member of the Board at The Drama League since 2009. Comley, recently reelected as the President of the Board, is a passionate and dedicated advocate of the work at The Drama League. "Our commitments to Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End, and the regional and international theater communities demand that we continue, as we have for four decades, to provide new generations of directors to make theater that inspires, entertains, and enlightens us. The Drama League Board and staff are proud to stand alongside our Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Grammy-winning alumni in this vital work."

To learn more about the McCarter Theatre Center, see www.McCarter.org

For more information on The Drama League, see www.DramaLeague.org

Check out photos from Opening Night and more, below!

Nicole A. Watson and Nadia Gisela Guevara

Nadia Gisela Guevara

Nathan Davis, Nadia Gisela Guevara, and Matthew Keenan

The Opening Night Part of THE WOLVES

Rochelle Calhoun

Photos by: Catalin Stelian