The Children's Theatre Of NJ Re-Opens Doors With A Holiday Classic!

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong reopens its doors and kicks off their 40th season with THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER.

This in-person production will be running November 26th through December 19th, Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER is adapted by Stephen L. Fredericks and Perry Arthur Kroeger with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director/Founder.

The Growing Stage's original adaptation transforms the classic holiday ballet into a fully formed theatrical production laced with the music of Tchaikovsky. The mysterious Uncle Drosselmeir brings his niece, Clara, a very special gift, a Nutcracker. After the family has gone to bed, Clara sneaks out from her bedroom to see her gift. As the clock chimes twelve, the adventure begins! Clara and the Nutcracker, who is really a prince, journey through the Land of Sweets, battle an army of mice, sail on the Lemonade Sea, rescue the Sugar Plum Fairie all to finally reclaim the prince's crown from the Dowager Mouse Queen and her inept son.

THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER features the talents of Growing Stage favorites plus a company of young and community artists working together in a safe environment to bring this special holiday event to you and your families.

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates and Season Subscription Packages are still available.