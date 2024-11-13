The Carlile Family Band to Perform at Holmdel Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a series of performances across the country, the Carlile Family Band, an Americana, Folk, and Indie trio from Curlew, Washington, will bring their heartfelt sound to the historic Holmdel Theatre on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, at 8:15 PM (doors open at 7 PM). Known for their close family harmonies and emotional storytelling, the Carlile Family Band creates a memorable live experience, blending genres and showcasing a musical connection that spans generations.

Led by 17-year-old Caroline Carlile on guitar, banjo, and lead vocals, this talented family band features her 14-year-old brother JayJ Carlile, a multi-instrumentalist and prolific songwriter, along with their father Jay Carlile, whose harmonies and blues harp add a rich layer of warmth to their sound. Together, they deliver a performance that is both intimate and powerful, highlighting the magic of family collaboration through music.

The Carlile Family Band’s performance at Holmdel Theatre is an opportunity to experience music that is as authentic as it is heartfelt. Audiences can look forward to an evening filled with lyrical storytelling, soaring harmonies, and the kind of musical intimacy only family bands can create.

