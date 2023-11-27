The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

With a full orchestra and a cast of nearly 50 dancers, Ballet Arts and Adelphi Orchestra are partnering to present "The Nutcracker" at River Dell High School on December 9th and 10th. This year marks the second time Ballet Arts, one of New York and New Jersey's premiere ballet schools, and Adelphi Orchestra, a professional, non-profit orchestra, bring live music to this classic holiday ballet.

"The Nutcracker" unfolds on Christmas Eve, as a young girl named Clara is given a magical Nutcracker doll that transports her and her brother Franz on a fantastical journey through a magical land of sweets. There they encounter spirited characters including a beautiful snow queen, waltzing flowers, dancing marzipan, and a Sugar-Plum fairy.

The upcoming performances promise to bring new delights. Aarón De Jesús Marquez, from Veracruz, Mexico, who is a student at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School will dance the role of the Nutcracker Prince in the Saturday shows. The renowned Dr. Sandra Dackow, who serves as Music Director of both the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and William Paterson University Symphony Orchestra will conduct the orchestra. Many of the adults in the first Act's party scene are former professional dancers who are accompanied by adult students and parents.

Seeing local youth twirl, cartwheel, and dance on stage is an equal treat. Naomi Roth a senior at River Dell High School, Sari Kato a senior at Tenafly High School, and Kathleen Hahn a sophomore at Immaculate Heart Academy will dance the role of the Sugar-Plum fairy. Taylor Gazzillo of Hillsdale and Viola Lomonico of Park Ridge will play the part of Clara. Anna Murray and Leah Runchey of Oradell will play the role of Franz. Jack Silane a River Dell High School senior will dance as the Nutcracker Prince on Sunday afternoon. Even more, Eva Krieger and Isabella Lama, both seniors at River Dell High School, along with Chloe Wozny, a senior at Westwood Regional High School, will showcase new choreography in several variations.

This year's performances feature new costumes for several characters. Gisele Ferrari-Wong of Westwood crafted the tutus and party attire with Haruka Fujii and Mari Kato sewing and making alterations. National Honors Society of Dance Arts students from the Ballet Arts studio have also joined the effort by designing and organizing a T-shirt fundraiser.

Don't miss this opportunity to join Clara and Franz on their enchanted journey and to hear a live symphony playing Tchaikovsky's music.

"The Nutcracker" runs Saturday December 9th at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, December 10th at 2pm at River Dell High School, 55 Pyle Street, Oradell, NJ. Tickets may be purchased on-line at Click Here or

www.BalletArtsNJ.com. For more information call 201-970-7690.